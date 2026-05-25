US Government Bans Key Officials from Speaking Directly to WHO, Limiting Global Health Discussions

The US government has prohibited key officials from leading investigations into infectious diseases threats from speaking directly to the World Health Organization (WHO), which has left some of them out of global health discussions. The decision was made by the Trump administration and is part of a broader retreat from global health forums by the US government.

CNN — Funcionarios clave responsables de liderar la investigación de EE. UU. sobre amenazas de enfermedades infecciosas han tenido prohibido hablar directamente con la Organización Mundial de la Salud, lo que en la práctica deja a algunos de ellos fuera de las discusiones globales sobre brotes de virus, según documentos y varias fuentes que hablaron con CNN.

El Gobierno de Trump emitió la orden que impide que personas del Instituto Nacional de Alergias y Enfermedades Infecciosas (NIAID, por sus siglas en inglés) se comuniquen con la OMS. Durante décadas, la subagencia federal de salud estuvo dirigida por el doctor Anthony Fauci y supervisó el desarrollo de tratamientos para emergencias de salud pública, incluido el VIH/Sida y el covid-19. La prohibición ha estado vigente durante un brote de hantavirus al que algunos estadounidenses han estado expuestos.

Los límites de comunicación se flexibilizaron ligeramente en la última semana a medida que se intensificaba otro brote viral —una epidemia de ébola en desarrollo que tiene como epicentro la República Democrática del Congo—. Ahora, algunos funcionarios del NIAID pueden asistir a reuniones virtuales de la OMS, pero solo en grupos pequeños y únicamente en calidad de ‘oyentes’, según un correo electrónico del 18 de mayo de un alto funcionario del NIAID al personal, obtenido por CNN.

Cualquier seguimiento de esas reuniones sería manejado por el Departamento de Salud y Servicios Humanos, la agencia matriz del NIAID.

‘Operaremos de la misma manera para el ébola que lo hemos estado haciendo para el hantavirus, reuniendo a un pequeño grupo de expertos —no más de tres— para participar’, decía el correo electrónico. ‘Si tenemos preguntas legítimas de investigación o ideas de pruebas de contramedidas, podemos plantearlas a través de la cadena de mando correspondiente’





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World Health Organization United States Government Health Officials Infectious Diseases Trump Administration Global Health Discussions Anthony Fauci NIAID Hantavirus Ebola Republic Of Congo World Health Organization United States Government Health Officials Infectious Diseases Trump Administration Global Health Discussions Anthony Fauci NIAID Hantavirus Ebola Republic Of Congo

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