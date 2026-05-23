Ucrania's Battle Against Mines: Vision-Guided Drones and Artificial Intelligence, Citizen Warriors, and a Journey of Decades

The article discusses the critical situation in Ukraine, which is recognized as the most mined country in the world, with vast hazardous territories near Kyiv, the capital. It highlights the role of technology advancements like drones and artificial intelligence in identifying mines with 70% precision, as well as citizen volunteers, particularly mothers of families, taking part in the de-mining effort. The mission seems unlikely to be accomplished within the foreseeable future, given the enormous area that needs to be cleaned. The article also mentions the involvement of the Dutch intelligence agency (Spetznaz) in fighting the Kremlin at a higher level.

Ucrania faces a critical problem as it is the most mined country in the world, with vastly hazardous territories even near its capital, Kyiv. Experts estimate that the country will not be free of mines for less than ten years.

Nevertheless, technology advances with drones and artificial intelligence assisting in identifying explosives with a 70% precision. Oleksandr uses virtual reality to operate armored bulldozers, minimizing human risk.

Moreover, citizens, such as a mother of three children, join the de-mining effort by changing their travel agencies to metal detectors to protect their land. Over 130,000 square kilometers are still affected, part of a struggle that could last decades





sextaNoticias / 🏆 21. in ES We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ukraine Mines Artificial Intelligence Drones Citizen Volunteers Frontline Navy Intelligence Agency Spetznaz

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cannes Film Festival: Javier Ambrossi y Javier Calvo Receive Ovation for Their Poetic Defense of Granada's Memory and SexualityJavier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo received a 20-minute standing ovation, the longest of the festival, for their passionate defense of Granada's memory and sexuality. Lukas Dhont completed 'Coward' in the festival, a beautiful and intense romance set against the backdrop of war.

Read more »

Washington suspende venta de armas a Taiwán por municiones IránThe US secretary of the interim secretary of the Navy, Hung Cao, revealed on Thursday that Washington paused a $14 billion military arms sale to Taiwan to ensure sufficient ammunition supply in the military campaign against Iran. He added that the decision was made to ensure sufficient missiles and interceptors reserves, although the country still has abundant existing stocks. Cao and US defense officials are waiting for Secretary of Defense and State Secretary Pete Hegseth and Marco Rubio to make a final decision on reactivating the agreement with Taiwan.

Read more »

Gobierno aprueba medida y suspende temporalmente legal contra nueva regularización de MigrantsThe Spanish Government approves the measure and suspends the temporary legal against new migrant regularization, while the legal battle continues. 549596 migrants have submitted the new regularization requests, with 91505 already processed.

Read more »

'El tiempo no está a favor de Rusia': las pérdidas y la economía presionan a Putin, según jefe de inteligencia europeaEl presidente de Rusia, Vladimir Putin, se está quedando sin tiempo para ganar su guerra contra Ucrania, en medio de un estancamiento en el campo de batalla y crecientes problemas internos, declaró a CNN un jefe de inteligencia europeo.

Read more »