Three young children of Kouri Richins's family urge judge to sentence her to life in prison

Three young children of Kouri Richins's family urged the judge to sentence her to life in prison after she was found guilty of murdering her husband. The children expressed their fear of their mother's release and their desire for her to stay behind bars.

Antes de que un juez sentenciara a Kouri Richins por envenenar mortalmente a su esposo, los tres hijos pequeños de la pareja dejaron claros sus sentimientos.

Instaron al juez Richard Mrazik a sentenciar a su madre a cadena perpetua, afirmando que temerían por su seguridad si ella llegara a ser puesta en libertad.

'No quiero que salgas de la cárcel, porque no me sentiré seguro si estás fuera', escribió el hijo del medio, identificado como A.R. , en una declaración leída en voz alta ante el tribunal el miércoles.

'Nunca has pedido perdón por nada de lo que nos has hecho a mí y a mis hermanos. No quiero que vuelvas a lastimar a nadie'. El hijo menor, W.R. , dijo que quería que ella fuera a la cárcel 'para siempre'.

'Si ella saliera, estaría muy asustado, realmente enojado, y no querría ir con ella a ninguna parte', escribió





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Kouri Richins Murder Children Sentencing Life In Prison

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