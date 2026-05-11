The Rise of Business Angels in Spanish Technology Ecosystems

This text delves into the rise and growing significance of business angels in the Spanish technology ecosystem. It highlights their role as key investors during start-up's formative stages and the challenges faced by the industry to increase their presence and promote the use of AI in entrepreneurship.

El origen del concepto de un business angel se atribuye a la popular Broadway de Nueva York, donde las personas adineradas de la ciudad, sensibles a la cultura y con capital en enriquecimiento, financiaban obras artísticas y espectáculos, reflejando su actitud admirable de bajarse desde los más altos círculos para apoyar a los creadores y asegurar la continuidad de los espectáculos.

A un siglo de aquella primera etapa, la figura de los business angels ha sido extendida al ecosistema tecnológico, donde adquieren un valor notable en las etapas críticas de las start-ups. A pesar de su papel secundario en comparación con los venture capital, los business angels han evolucionado y se han madurado gracias, en parte, a la creación de redes y comunidades para invertir en grupo.

Armónicamente, este carácter de comunidad y red proporciona valor para detectar oportunidades en compañías con potencial y, en consecuencia, beneficia también a los propios emprendedores, ofreciendo un mayor acceso a inversores. En términos prácticos, un business angel invierte su propio dinero, valor entre 10.000 y 25.000 euros (se pueden alcanzar los 50.000 euros en casos de rounds anteriores) y participa en el capital de la empresa, arriesgan su propia fortuna y compromiso.

Su participación y asesoramiento son claves para el crecimiento y profesionalización de la start-up. En España, el auge de los business angels ha sido notorio en los últimos años gracias a informes recientes como el realizado por IESE y Aeban, donde se subraya el modelo de comunidad y red en que operan hoy día estos inversores.

Además, el informe hace referencia a la caída del 16% de la inversión en etapas semilla en Europa en 2025, y es precisamente en esas fases en que el papel del business angel adquiere sentido. Aspectos como la caída en la influencia de los venture capital y conductos de financiación, el papel cada vez más precedente de los labels en la inversión, y el papel de los business angels como un tipo de capital smart son las claves del informe.

En resumen, el estudio plantea que el business angel aporta valor en fases críticas en que otras figuras se han comenzado a desvincular poco a poco. El business angel se puede considerar un tipo de capital smart y, además de financiar, aporta asesoramiento y pautas para que el emprendedor logre alcanzar el camino del éxito.

Entre los números datos que se presentan, es relevante citar una cifra del 13% de capital investido por business angels en España, en comparación con el 43% de Europa, lo que limita su presencia y activos su influencia (incluyendo familia y amigos). La llegada de la tecnología de la inteligencia artificial (IA) y el rápido crecimiento de esta área son otros aspectos relevantes que se resaltan en el informe.

En conclusión, los business angels son una pieza clave en el ecosistema emprendedor, siendo una figura esencial en etapas críticas de start-up y una presencia importante en España. Trabajar por aumentar la presencia de esta figura y entender la importancia de incorporar IA desde los inicios en sus modelos de negocio son desafíos de los emprendedores y los inversore





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