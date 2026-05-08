Tension Dismatches Biennale Opening, With Palestine and Armed Commanderio Tensions

The tension between Israeli and Palestinian tensions at the Venice Biennale, with the duel between protesters and police on display.

Tension had been building over the week at the Venice Biennale around its position on Israel i and Russian participation in the event, with a critical day coming on Friday when many of the national pavilions marked their official opening.

Double calls by the collective Art Not Genocide Alliance (the most influential among both causes) for a demonstration in the vicinity of the Biennale and a strike in support of art workers in Italy were in the air. Towards four in the afternoon, when the march was scheduled, some spaces from related events, like Catalonia, were emptying out to join the cause of the strike, although they were actually doing it on behalf of Lebanon or Palestine.

Confusion was already evident. Major related news No No ARTE Venice Biennale up the Creek (Or When the World is Going to Hell) Javier Díaz-Guardiola In the Arsenale, life carried on as usual, with entry still possible in spaces like Israel (with its two usual carabinieri at the entrance), Lebanon, and others, where signs with slogans in English like ‘The future is Palestine’ and ‘No artwashing, no pavilion of genocide’ could be seen hanging.

This was also the case in the Italian pavilion, where it has caused an uproar and is still impossible to enter more than half an hour into the official opening, and the cause is the presence of authorities. Vice-President Matteo Salvini, of the Meloni party and contradicting Minister of Culture Italy, has honored his promise and even approached the Israeli space.

At the edges, up to a hundred pro-various causes demonstrators gathered in front of the Arsenale, carrying Palestinian and Italian left-wing radical movement flags, closely watched by police, without any clashes occurring. The called individuals chanted slogans, read their manifestos, openly expressed their position in the conflict, and for a few seconds deployed a banner that could easily be read as 'Goverment Meloni accomplice genocide. Free Palestine'.

Unusually, some supporters even tried to unsuccessfully get their representatives to shut down spaces on the Biennale's program, such as the Cuban pavilion. They have denied the invitation to showcase their positions on certain issues, such as with Russia, and their own cause. Cuba, which takes advantage of the Biennale to make space visible for its situation and cause, has declined the invitation





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Venice Biennale Tension Israel Palestine Protest Strike

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