Spider-Man: Brand New Day Poster and Video Reveal

The official poster of the upcoming Spider-Man movie, 'Brand New Day', featuring Tom Holland as Peter Parker in his iconic Spider-Man suit, with the classic spider logo on his chest. The movie will be the fourth installment in the franchise and will be released on July 31, 2026.

El estreno de " Spider-Man : Brand New Day " está cada vez más cerca. Este jueves 14 de mayo fue revelado el póster oficial de la nueva película del superhéroe arácnido, que marcará la cuarta entrega de la franquicia protagonizada por Tom Holland y Zendaya .

El afiche muestra a Peter Parker, interpretado por Holland, con el icónico traje de Spider-Man. En la imagen destaca el clásico logo de la araña sobre el pecho, mientras el personaje lleva una chaqueta abierta. El rostro del actor no aparece completamente visible en esta imagen publicitaria.

Además, las redes sociales de la película compartieron un video promocional en el que Tom Holland adelanta que las escenas de acción serán "las mejores de todas las películas" de la saga. El actor mencionó las explosiones, acrobacias y secuencias físicas que tendrá su personaje en esta nueva entrega.

Por su parte, Destin Daniel Cretton, director de la producción, habló sobre la magnitud de estas escenas y recordó cómo numerosas personas se acercaron para observar el rodaje de las secuencias más impactantes, algo que —según explicó— les hizo tomar conciencia de la importancia que la película tiene para los fans. La cuenta oficial de Sony Pictures en Corea del Sur también compartió a través de Instagram un video de un espectáculo de drones y láseres realizado en Seúl para promocionar la cinta.

Durante el evento se pudieron ver figuras de telarañas, el emblemático logo de Spider-Man y distintas poses del famoso héroe arácnido iluminando el cielo de la ciudad. Este universo cinematográfico de Spider-Man comenzó con "Spider-Man: Homecoming", estrenada en julio de 2017. Luego llegaron "Spider-Man: Far From Home", en 2019, y "Spider-Man: No Way Home", lanzada el 17 de diciembre de 2021.

Esta última película recaudó más de US$ 1.921 millones en todo el mundo y reunió nuevamente a Andrew Garfield y Tobey Maguire en sus icónicos papeles de Spider-Man, convirtiéndose en un fenómeno de la cultura pop.

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" llegará a los cines de Estados Unidos el 31 de julio de 2026





CNNEE / 🏆 8. in ES We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Spider-Man Tom Holland Zendaya Brand New Day Poster Video Action Explosions Acrobatics Physical Sequences Drones Lasers Seoul Drones And Lasers Spider-Man: Homecoming Spider-Man: Far From Home Spider-Man: No Way Home Andrew Garfield Tobey Maguire

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