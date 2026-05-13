Spain's Abandoned Castles: Understanding a National Treasure

Spain's abandoned castles are a hidden treasure, but their future is uncertain. On this episode of the La memoria en ruinas podcast, Miguel Sobrino, Spanish castles expert, offers insights first-hand, leading you through Spain's inspiring and unexpected history featuring his own experiences with restoration efforts. Meanwhile, journalists Sadia and Morán explore different restoration projects across Spain, comparing best practices and learning the crucial role these ancient structures play in preserving national identity, educating about Spain's turbulent past, and fostering love for the country's rich cultural heritage.

En España hay más de 10.000 castillos, la mayoría se encuentran en estado ruinoso... y no sabemos qué hacer con ellos. Para encontrarles una utilidad, una nueva vida, primero debemos comprender qué es un castillo.

Para ello, nos presta su ayuda Miguel Sobrino, escultor, dibujante y auténtico experto en las fortalezas españolas. Con Sobrino echamos abajo tópicos y nos adentramos en un mundo tan sorprendente como desconocido, desde los orígenes en la Edad Media hasta el siglo XX, cuando las antiguas ciudadelas terminan escondiéndose y mimetizándose en forma de búnkeres.

Además, en este capítulo 3 de La memoria en ruinas, nuestros periodistas viajan por separado a la conquista de ejemplos de buenas y malas prácticas en los castillos españoles. José María Sadia visita una de las restauraciones más polémicas de las últimas décadas, mientras Andrea Morán recorre una fortaleza situated in the Spanish interior, model of how to find a second opportunity to an ancient military building and help the people of the interior never close the blinds completely.

La memoria en ruinas is a podcast of elDiario.es, co-directed by José María Sadia and Izaskun Pérez. José María Sadia was in charge of the documentation and the interviews. Andrea Morán took care of the production and wrote the scripts. Both, traveled Spain during weeks, capturing this series.

You can listen ‘La memoria en ruinas’ in our website and your favorite audio platform: Spotify, Apple Podcast, iVoox, Podimo, RSS, Youtube..





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