Spain remains a reference in legal and formal aspects for LGBTQ+ rights, but the situation of discrimination and hatred in social and political spheres remains critical.

The article highlights the progress made in recent years towards legal equality for LGBTQ+ individuals in Spain, including the legalization of gender change (Ley Trans) and the creation of an Independent Authority for Equality and Non-Discrimination, despite the persistence of discrimination and hatred in social and political spheres.

The violence and discrimination do not arise from nothing; they nourish from the media and political channels that legitimize and justify exclusion. Vox has decided that LGTBI+ persons are their natural enemies, according to the Rainbow Map by ILGA International, the largest international LGTBI+ organization.

This demonstrates that Spain is a reference in terms of the legal and formal aspects of the human rights of the LGTBI+ communities, but this positive news cannot hide the situation of profound contradiction in which Spain finds itself as it advances in legal matters while discrimination and hatred are exacerbated in social and political spheres, posing the danger of possessing a formal equality that is in reality a hollow shell





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Discrimination Spain / World Political And Social Issues LGBTQ+ Rights Discrimination Spain / World Political And Social Issues Vox Rainbow Map ILGA Ley Trans Ley Zerolo

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