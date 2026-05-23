Scott Dusts Off Classic Thriller: A $30,000-a-bottle Wine Thriller Moves to Film

Ridley Scott, a renowned director, visited the Provence region where he met the writer and decided to adapt a wine-themed thriller novel. Original ideas evolved into a movie with noticeable differences from the novel. During filming, the vineyard, set, and other elements were kept real with a memorable cameo of the property owner. Although privately owned and an active winery, the property does offer visits (only for purchase of wine or personal tastings) and promotes its renowned vineyard.

Christie Roberts , Tom Hollander y Freddie Highmore conocian desde los años 70 cuando ambos trabajaban en Londres en el sector de la publicidad. Ambos eran franceses donde poseen viñedos .

El escritor y el cineasta crearon el proyecto a raiz de una noticia que leyeron en la seccion de negocios del Vino de calidad que se produce en bodegas pequeñas y con pocas botellas a la venta a mas de 30.000 libras la botella. El libro tomo un rumbo diferente de la idea original que habian hablado.

Scott seguido adelante con la pelicula pero rodio manteniendo su vision inicial, por lo que existen notables diferencias entre el libro y la cinta





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Ridley Scott Wine-Thriller Novel Adaptation Movie Vineyard Cameo Christie Roberts Tom Hollander Y Freddie Highmore Francesa Viñedos $30 000-A-Bottle Wine Thriller Moves To Film RTVE Play Max Skinner Teniente Ripley

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