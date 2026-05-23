Person dead, 2 explosions at Staten Island shipyard

A person died and two explosions occurred at a shipyard in Staten Island, New York, on Friday, according to authorities. A total of 36 people were injured, including firefighters and civilians. Two firefighters inside the structure were severely injured by the blast.

Una persona murió tras un incendio y dos explosiones ocurridos este viernes en un astillero de la ciudad de Nueva York, según informaron las autoridades.

Las autoridades dijeron que 36 personas resultaron heridas, la mayoría bomberos y otros socorristas, y que un civil murió en el lugar. Un bombero y un inspector de incendios estaban dentro de la estructura cuando ocurrió una segunda explosión. Ambos resultaron gravemente heridos por la onda expansiva. Este fue una situación de emergencia compleja, que evolucionó rápidamente, dijo el alcalde de Nueva York, Zohran Mamdani, durante una conferencia de prensa este viernes por la noche.

Varias personas llamaron al departamento de bomberos alrededor de las 3:30 p.m., hora local, para reportar humo y que había dos trabajadores atrapados en el sótano de una estructura metálica de aproximadamente 46 por 46 metros en la parte trasera del astillero, dijo la comisionada de bomberos Lillian Bonsignore. Bomberos y equipos de emergencia respondieron a una explosión e incendio en un astillero en Staten Island, Nueva York, este viernes.

Las órdenes de evacuación se volvieron a emitir el viernes para miles de residentes y se cerraron las escuelas en Garden Grove debido a la continua preocupación por la fuga de un químico tóxico de un gran tanque de almacenamiento en una instalación aeroespacial el viernes, en Garden Grove, California





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