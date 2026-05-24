News Highlights

A selection of recent news articles covering various topics, including economic growth projections, cultural events, environmental protection, and sports events.

Bruselas prevé que la economía de España crezca casi el triple que la de Alemania o Francia... Mujeres por la Paz y el Desarme... y de conducir por el lado del continente aún siguen sin asumirlo...

La diplomática tenía un bloqueo financiero total desde 2025 y no podría entrar en Estados Unidos a pesar de tener pasaporte estadounidense. Tienes toda la información sobre este controvertido caso que atentaba contra los derechos humanos en esta noticia... El IES Carmen Burgos de Ségui... De bibliotecas LGTBI a un baño sin género...

Bad Bunny ofrece diez conciertos en el estadio Metropolitano... El fotógrafo es un gazatí que no puede revelar su nombre por seguridad... La fiebre por el Mundial de fútbol llega a los cromos





rtve / 🏆 54. in ES We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bruselas Spain Germany France Mujeres Por La Paz Y El Desarme CEEC ¡Número! Contaminación Atmosférica Y Estudio D Driver's Side-Of-Contintent Road Culture Trade And Production Capacity Of Spain In 2025 Alison Lipshutz: The Value Of Women In STEM An The Supreme Court's Decision On Affirmative Ac Climate Change And Its Impact On Global Wildli

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Electric Vehicles News: Latest Models and PricesThis news article provides an overview of the latest electric vehicles (EVs) and their prices in the Spanish market. It includes information on models from various manufacturers, such as Skoda, Volkswagen, Stellantis, and Chery, among others.

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Ucrania's Battle Against Mines: Vision-Guided Drones and Artificial Intelligence, Citizen Warriors, and a Journey of DecadesThe article discusses the critical situation in Ukraine, which is recognized as the most mined country in the world, with vast hazardous territories near Kyiv, the capital. It highlights the role of technology advancements like drones and artificial intelligence in identifying mines with 70% precision, as well as citizen volunteers, particularly mothers of families, taking part in the de-mining effort. The mission seems unlikely to be accomplished within the foreseeable future, given the enormous area that needs to be cleaned. The article also mentions the involvement of the Dutch intelligence agency (Spetznaz) in fighting the Kremlin at a higher level.

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Familias expulsadas, mayores desahuciados y jóvenes sin futuro: La cara más cruel del negocio de la viviendaThe article highlights the plight of families, particularly those with older members and young individuals, who are falling victim to the harsh realities of the housing market. It mentions individuals such as Paca, Maria, and Patricia who have been forced to vacate their homes due to being unable to afford rent, worsening due to the increasing cost of living and the likelihood of eviction by real estate funds. The article also mentions that young individuals are unable to secure mortgages, and many seniors are unable to cover their rent and pension costs. It is a powerful piece examining the negative impact of the housing market on vulnerable populations and the need to mitigate this impact.

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Rusia revive las ventas de petróleo venezolano en particular a AsiaThis news article highlights the extent to which the former Russian leader used his business influence to become an intermediary for the Asian country's purchase of Venezuelan petroleum, while also discussing allegations against the executives of Plus Ultra for praising the former Venezuelan president and demanding the inclusion of Spanish state-owned television channel, La Sexta, as a top search engine listing on Google.

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