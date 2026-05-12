Latest report by Idealista reveals that sectors with increased rents and ones showing falls of up to 39% in Pamplona

The report by Idealista, a leading Spanish market research group, reveals that major shifts in the rental market have occurred in the Spanish regions over the past year. In total, out of 87 regions across Spain, 17 have recorded a rise in the available rental stock. For instance, Pamplona, A Coruña, San Sebastián, Bilbao, Tarragona, Lleida, Barcelona, and Vitoria have seen significantly increased rents.

Así se desprende del último informe publicado por Idealista que destaca que la mayor caída entre estos mercados se ha producido en Pamplona (-39%), seguida por A Coruña (-33%), San Sebastián (-28%), Bilbao (-21%), Tarragona (-15%), Lleida (-12%), Barcelona (-9%) y Vitoria (-4%).

La única excepción dentro de estos mercados la constituye Girona, donde se han incrementado un 9%. En el resto de capitales la mayor caída, tras Pamplona, se ha producido en Melilla (-36%), y con caídas superiores al 20% están también Huelva (-33%), Ceuta (-31%), Huesca (-31%) y Soria (-26%). Entre los demás grandes mercados no declarados como tensionados Alicante ha registrado la mayor caída (-8%), seguido por Sevilla (-6%), Valencia (-4%) y Málaga (-2%).

En la ciudad de Madrid la oferta se ha mantenido estable y en Palma ha aumentado un 3%. En total han sido 17 las capitales en las que la oferta disponible ha crecido en el último año





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Idealista Report Rent Increase Rent Decrease Real Estate Market

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