Las Elecciones en California: Un Recuento Lento y una Ventaja Demócrata Tardía

Artículo que explica el proceso de recuento de votos extendido en California debido al voto por correo masivo y cómo históricamente los votos contados después del día de las elecciones favorecen al Partido Demócrata, lo que define las contiendas reñidas en las primarias de 2024 para gobernador y alcalde de Los Ángeles.

California's electoral process is known for its extended timeline, a consequence of the state's vast population and its universal vote-by-mail system, which together create a large volume of ballots that counties must meticulously count.

In the 2024 general election, for instance, mail-in ballots accounted for just over 80% of the 16.1 million ballots cast that November. The mechanics of this system dictate that election officials typically process and release results from ballots received before Election Day first.

However, state law permits mail-in ballots to be received at local election offices up to seven days after the election, provided they are postmarked on or before Election Day. Furthermore, every submitted ballot must undergo verification-signature matching and other checks-before it can be tallied. This extended counting period has a well-documented partisan pattern: the mail-in votes counted in the days after Election Day tend to favor Democratic candidates.

This election cycle presented a notable variable: data from Political Data, Inc., a Democratic-aligned analytics firm, indicated that Democratic voters were returning their mail ballots at a slower pace compared to previous elections. This suggested that the usual late-count Democratic advantage might be even more pronounced this time.

In the high-stakes race for California governor, Democrat Xavier Becerra, the former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, currently holds a commanding position to secure one of the two spots on the November ballot. The anticipated post-Election Day vote shift strongly benefits him. The second slot appears to be a contest between Republican Steve Hilton, a former Fox News host, and Democratic billionaire investor Tom Steyer.

In the Los Angeles mayoral race, incumbent Democrat Karen Bass has advanced to the runoff. Early returns initially placed Republican reality TV star Spencer Pratt in second place, behind Bass, but subsequent updates revealed him losing ground to progressive councilwoman Nithya Raman. This evolving dynamic, combined with the expected Democratic-leaning late mail ballot influx, means the final outcome in several key contests remains uncertain. Candidates have been proactive in managing expectations.

The Steyer campaign noted that a higher percentage of Democratic votes are expected to be counted later than in past cycles. Hilton, who has the endorsement of Donald Trump, stated he had not seen evidence questioning the results' validity but lambasted the state's protracted system, calling it "ridiculous" that it takes "days or even weeks" to finalize election outcomes. This perennial issue of lengthy results certification is a defining feature of California's democracy, ensuring accuracy but testing public patience.

The 2024 primaries have reignited debates about the balance between thorough ballot verification and the demand for swift, definitive results in the modern political era





CNNEE / 🏆 8. in ES We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Elecciones California 2024 Voto Por Correo Recuento De Votos Partido Demócrata Xavier Becerra

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Feijóo acusa a Sánchez de tener miedo a las urnas y pide decencia y elecciones anticipadasEl líder del PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, ha señalado que la oposición no es "marrullera" sino que pide "decencia" y ha acusado al presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, de tener "miedo" a las elecciones. Feijóo se muestra optimista ante un posible movimiento entre los socios del PSOE para pedir comicios anticipados, sumando 184 diputados. Reitera que hará "todo lo posible" para cambiar el Gobierno y se ofrece como aliado a quienes exijan elecciones inmediatas, destacando la necesidad de "limpiar las instituciones del Estado".

Read more »

CNN verifica: Trump vuelve a mentir sobre las elecciones en California antes de las primarias del estadoEl presidente de EE.UU. Donald Trump ha estado mintiendo durante años sobre las elecciones en California. Lo volvió a hacer en los días previos a las primarias del estado del martes para gobernador y otros cargos.

Read more »

Riquelme anuncia a Raúl González como director deportivo si gana las elecciones al Real MadridEl candidato anuncia uno de los grandes nombres de su campaña y promete asimismo a 'un jugador como Rodri'. Dice también que tiene a su entrenador y a un delantero extranjero cerrados.

Read more »

Resultados de las primarias: victoria demócrata en Iowa, derrota de candidato trumpista y suspense en CaliforniaLas primarias en seis estados dejaron resultados significativos. En Iowa, el demócrata Josh Turek ganó la nominación al Senado por una amplia ventaja, mientras que el candidato republicano respaldado por Trump para gobernador, Randy Feenstra, perdió. En California, el recuento continúa y se definen los finalistas para gobernador y alcalde de Los Ángeles.

Read more »