La selección de cine de este año está más europeada y francesa

La selección de cine de Cannes de este año presenta un enfoque más europeo y en especial francés. Esto se debe a que se incluyen cinco cineastas franceses en la competencia. También hay 28 películas francesas en la selección oficial, lo que demuestra que la industrie cinematográfica europea está en buenas condiciones y capaz de producir una gran variedad de films. Además, Asia y España están representadas con seis y cuatro películas, respectivamente.

La selección de este año muestra un enfoque más europeo, especialmente frances, con cinco cineastas franceses en la competencia. Además, la selección oficial presenta 28 películas francesas, lo que evidencia que la industria cinematográfica francesa goza de salud y su sistema produce una gran variedad de filmes.

Por otro lado, los largometrajes estadounidenses tienen prácticamente los mismos número de cineastas que el año pasado (11 frente a 12). Por otro lado, Asia está representada con seis películas, principalmente japonesas y coreanas, y España con cuatro. Es una auténtica tierra de creatividad. También hay películas del Congo, Ruanda y Haití.

Aunque siempre se ha hablado de Europa y Estados Unidos, el mundo del cine es infinito y hay países que están adquiriendo su propia industria cinematográfica. Es fascinante ver cómo estos cineastas comparten su visión del mundo





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