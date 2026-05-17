Joseph Oughourlian, the owner of El País, has been strengthening his position in Prisa by negotiating a truce with Moncloa and approaching the PP to resist political and business pressures. Prisa faces threats from entrepreneurs such as Global Alconaba and Blas Herrero, as well as uncertainty created by foreign companies such as Vivendi and DPG. The delicate financial situation of Prisa, with a debt of 757 million and increasing losses, could force the sale of key assets such as Cadena Ser or El País.

Joseph Oughourlian strengthens his position in Prisa by negotiating a truce with Moncloa and approaching the PP to resist political and business pressures. Prisa faces threats from entrepreneurs such as Global Alconaba and Blas Herrero , as well as uncertainty created by foreign companies such as Vivendi and DPG .

The delicate financial situation of Prisa, with a debt of 757 million and increasing losses, could force the sale of key assets such as Cadena Ser or El País. Oughourlian seeks to balance political and business alliances to maintain control of the group while evaluating the potential profitability of a future sale. The owner of El País, the Franco-Armenian entrepreneur, knows that much is at stake and has moved several pieces in recent weeks.

A story with important secondary characters who want to be the protagonists and the owner of Kiss FM, Blas Herrero, who has proposed a rescue. And by Pimco. The investment bank is willing to defend its interests, even if that means drowning the company. This opens the door to possible shareholder actions or eventual sales of assets.

Allies of the PSOE in Prisa try to attract Vivendi and Slim to depose Oughourlian in the June board meeting. Oughourlian wants to stay, there's no doubt about that. A desire that has grown as he has consolidated his control and power within the company. Oughourlian surprises allies of Moncloa with an emergency expansion in Prisa and they threaten to go to court.

He attends events, walks on red carpets, meets politicians, and maintains an intense agenda that also benefits his other businesses. Valued at around 450 million, where he has become one of the protagonists of the last shareholder battle, after resisting Moncloa and then switching his support to the PP. His intention is to overcome the financial problems and generate profitability from his investment, and from those of his partners, as soon as possible.

And as any investor -no matter how much he insists that he has turned into a journalist who seeks profitability through good journalism- revealed by this newspaper to seek approaches and has become the first meeting after the war with Global Alconaba, which is now a year old. These entrepreneurs, supported by Moncloa, tried unsuccessfully to bring down Oughourlian, which led to the Franco-Armenian and the President of the Government to break ties after many years of good relationship.

In this agreement, Moncloa ensures the support of Prisa in the difficult times that are coming. But this does not mean that the entrepreneur will completely surrender to the PSOE and the Government.

On the contrary, the owner of the 29% of Prisa -through Amber Capital- has been courting Alberto Núñez Feijóo, leader of the PP, for months. Prisa relies on Oughourlian to survive and navigate between two waters to resist a final part of the legislature close to Sánchez and change to Feijóo if necessary after 2027. In recent weeks, shareholders who lost the war last year have moved their pieces again.

They have transmitted to the Government that they can still take control of Prisa and that for this it is crucial to grant the new TDT channel. They want to convince the President of the Government that Oughourlian cannot be trusted and that his only goal is to deliver Prisa to the right. And they count on the support of the government.

These are the latest information that point to movements in the Cadena Ser or possible business synergies between Atresmedia and Prisa. The operation was based on an increase in capital of 300 million euros, a reduction of 400 million of the debt (approximately half of the total), and Herrero's proposal. His plan is based mainly on waiting for the financial deterioration of the company that -according to him- will become evident towards the end of the year.

The income fell by 2%, reaching 904 million, and the Ebitda fell by 12% to 163 million. But the worst is the payment of interest on his debt. His debt of 757 million already represents an indebtedness of 4.7 times the Ebitda and annual interest rates close to 80 million in the next fiscal year.

In the environment of Blas Herrero, they believe that this debt is unsustainable and that there is a serious risk that Prisa will not be able to pay in the short term, which would end up delivering the company to its main shareholder, Pimco. A bank that in previous occasions has generated a new shareholder battle that could move him from his seat





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Joseph Oughourlian Prisa Moncloa PP Global Alconaba Blas Herrero Vivendi DPG Cadena Ser El País Alberto Núñez Feijóo Amber Capital Pimco TDT Channel Shareholder Battle Debt Interest Profitability Good Journalism

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