On Friday morning, the Italian police arrested a group of robbers of luxury watches who were planning to steal watches from tourists in crowded areas across Spain. The groups, known as 'Paranzas', specialized in targeting tourists for robberies in popular touristic jungle areas, causing the lucrative market value of luxury watch exports to grow value of luxury watches. The main method of robbery was rapid and violent. Up to five members with precise roles planned and executed the robberies, subjecting victims to long surveillance before committing crimes. Eventually, most were detected while carrying out the robberies, which were alarmingly violent. After the robberies, these groups transferred the stolen watches to foreign countries for ulterior trade.

robot violent seizures of luxury watches (Italy) orig and residencies of most of these criminals City police of origin and suspension of these criminals br with coordination andoverheard police arrests this Friday morning under execution of security measures issued by several European judicial authorities They belong to known criminal groups origin Naples are specialists in the robbery of high-end watches in the public along tourist routes especially in Spanish cities kind of busy a with arrest the method of robbery is action fast and violent according to the investigation these organizations are integrated by function perfectly defined planning with utmost care For travel to Spain They select carefully their victims in crowded places frequented by tourists and high-income people (like hotels, restaurants, beaches or luxury commercial areas) And after long surveillance conduct the robbery action and leave fast by motorcycle Later another team of the group takes the watches robbery captured away to Spain and to Spain to intensely add in international market value of luxury watches of has contributed to the expansion of this criminal phenomenon is in various European countries He transforms it to me an international risk warns the Police in a statemen.

robot violent seizures of luxury watches (Italy) orig and residencies of most of these criminals City police of origin and suspension of these criminals br with coordination andoverheard police arrests this Friday morning under execution of security measures issued by several European judicial authorities They belong to known criminal groups origin Naples are specialists in the robbery of high-end watches in the public along tourist routes especially in Spanish cities kind of busy a with arrest the method of robbery is action fast and violent according to the investigation these organizations are integrated by function perfectly defined planning with utmost care For travel to Spain They select carefully their victims in crowded places frequented by tourists and high-income people (like hotels, restaurants, beaches or luxury commercial areas) And after long surveillance conduct the robbery action and leave fast by motorcycle Later another team of the group takes the watches robbery captured away to Spain and to Spain to intensely add in international market value of luxury watches of has contributed to the expansion of this criminal phenomenon is in various European countries He transforms it to me an international risk warns the Police in a statemen





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