Israel Approves New Death Penalty Law

On October 7, 2023, the Israeli Parliament approved a law allowing for public trials and the death penalty for those convicted of mass murder, driven by a surge in attacks in Gaza by the Islamist Hamas movement led by the Islamic Jihad organization. The bill targets individuals considered to be directly involved in the attacks, such as members of the special forces unit Nukhba of the Al-Qasam Brigades and the military wing of Hamas. The bill allows for the death penalty to be imposed on accused individuals, creating a special legal framework to prosecute them.

Israel approves a law that permits public trials and the death penalty for those convicted of mass murder on October 7. The new Israel i laws allowing the death penalty for Palestinians convicted have sparked protests in Gaza and the West Bank.

The Israeli Parliament has approved a new bill imposing the death penalty and permitting public trials against those who participated in the unprecedented attacks led by Hamas on Israeli territory on October 7, 2023. The legislation, promoted jointly by the government and opposition politicians, was approved in the Knesset (Israeli Parliament) by 93 votes against 0, with 27 abstentions or absences of lawmakers.

Yulia Malinovsky, a co-sponsor of the bill, stated in a press conference before the vote that 'everyone should see how victims and their families look directly at the eyes of those killers, rapists, and kidnappers.

' On October 7, 2023, there was the deadliest day in the history of Israel. Combatants led by Hamas infiltrated from Gaza into the southern part of the country, where they killed over 1,200 people, most of them civilians. Other 251 people were kidnapped and held captive in the Rafah border area, including men, women, children, as well as foreigners.

Israel's response to this attack sparked the most violent and deadly war yet in Gaza, in which at least 72,740 people, mainly children, women, and elders, have been killed. In March, the Israeli Parliament approved the Death Penalty for Terrorists Bill, which applied to Palestinians convicted of terrorist attacks, but it did not apply retroactively. This created a separate legislation for dealing with the alleged perpetrators of the October 2023 attacks.

The new law creates a special legal framework to prosecute accused directly involved in the attacks, including members of the special forces unit Nukhba of the Al-Qasam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas. The accused can face charges ranging from terrorism and murder to sexual violence and genocide, all punishable by death. They will be tried by a military special tribunal in Jerusalem under different rules than a criminal trial.

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Israel Hamas Death Penalty Public Trials Pena De Muerte Suspects Terrorists Arrested

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