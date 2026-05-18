Investing in Women, Children and Adolescents: A Measure of Global Progress

The true measure of global progress is not found in financial markets or international summits; it lies in whether a woman can give birth safely, a child is vaccinated and well-nourished. When mothers, children, and adolescents thrive, societies grow stronger, economies become more resilient, and nations are better prepared for the future. Investing in women, children, and adolescents is a critical investment that any government can make, with overwhelming evidence to support this.

El progreso global se mide por si una mujer sobrevive al embarazo y al parto y si un niño está vacunado y bien alimentado. La verdadera medida del progreso global no se encuentra en los mercados financieros ni en las declaraciones de las cumbres internacionales.

Se encuentra en si una mujer sobrevive al embarazo y al parto, en si un niño es vacunado y está bien alimentado, y en si un adolescente puede crecer sano, seguro y con esperanza. Cuando mujeres, niños y adolescentes prosperan, las sociedades son más fuertes, las economías más resilientes y las naciones están mejor preparadas para el futuro.

Investir en la salud de mujeres, niños y adolescentes es una de las inversiones más importantes que cualquier gobierno puede realizar, y la evidencia es abrumadora. La falta de atención médica y salud a las mujeres, los niños y los adolescentes significa una pérdida masiva de potencial humano y un aumento de la pobreza y la analfabetización.

En Sudáfrica, estamos trabajando para fortalecer la atención primaria de salud, ampliar el acceso equitativo a servicios de calidad, invertir en el personal sanitario y construir un sistema más inclusivo que llegue a quienes más lo necesitan





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