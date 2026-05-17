Impulso para financiar Salón de Beato de Trump decae en el Capitolio

La financiación para el Salón de Beato asciende a unos US$ 220 millones, según un memorando enviado desde la Casa Blanca a los miembros del Congreso esta semana, pero forma parte de una solicitud de financiación para seguridad de US$ 1.000 millones.

El impulso para garantizar fondos federales para la seguridad del Salón de Beato de Donald Trump se volvió más difícil en el Capitolio. Los demócratas del Senado dijeron que la disposición que finansa el Salón de Beato de Trump en el último proyecto de presupuesto del Partido Republicano fue considerada fuera de orden por la parlamentaria del Senado, Elizabeth MacDonough, un duro golpe para la prioridad del presidente.

Un asistente del liderazgo republicano advirtió de que el proceso sigue en curso y que los republicanos continúan ajustando la disposición para encontrar una manera de incluirla. Pero la decisión sigue siendo un giro importante en el futuro del proyecto de renovación del Salón de Beato de Trump





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Salón De Beato De Trump Financiación Proceso Legislativo Lizzie Mcdonough Proceso Legislativo Negociación De Proyecto De Presupuesto

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