High-Speed Rail Safety Crisis in Spain: Two Fatal Accidents in One Year

The Spanish high-speed rail network has been shaken by two major accidents in 2024, resulting in over 100 deaths. The most recent tragedy near Urda is being investigated as a potential control center error, prompting calls for immediate safety improvements and a review of operational protocols.

The high-speed rail system (over 250 km/h) has experienced two fatal accidents this year, the only ones in its history since its inception in 1992.

The latest incident near Urda, which caused 69 fatalities, is the most severe in the history of high-speed rail in Spain. Investigations are focusing on a failure at the Adif Control Center in Atocha, where a train was reportedly instructed to proceed despite another train being stopped on the same track. This failure follows a previous accident in Adamuz in January, which resulted in 46 deaths.

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The Urda accident occurred after the LZB safety system, unique to the Madrid-Sevilla line, failed, causing trains to stop. The control center then managed the line using a backup system, but a critical decision to override standard safety protocols is believed to have caused the collision. The future of high-speed rail safety in Spain now depends on upgrading to the ERTMS system and reviewing the decision-making processes within the control centers.