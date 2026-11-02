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High-Speed Rail Safety Crisis in Spain: Two Fatal Accidents in One Year

20m#2 in España
High-Speed Rail Safety Crisis in Spain: Two Fatal Accidents in One Year
High-Speed Rail · Accident · Spain
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The Spanish high-speed rail network has been shaken by two major accidents in 2024, resulting in over 100 deaths. The most recent tragedy near Urda is being investigated as a potential control center error, prompting calls for immediate safety improvements and a review of operational protocols.

The high-speed rail system (over 250 km/h) has experienced two fatal accidents this year, the only ones in its history since its inception in 1992.

The latest incident near Urda, which caused 69 fatalities, is the most severe in the history of high-speed rail in Spain. Investigations are focusing on a failure at the Adif Control Center in Atocha, where a train was reportedly instructed to proceed despite another train being stopped on the same track. This failure follows a previous accident in Adamuz in January, which resulted in 46 deaths.

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The Urda accident occurred after the LZB safety system, unique to the Madrid-Sevilla line, failed, causing trains to stop. The control center then managed the line using a backup system, but a critical decision to override standard safety protocols is believed to have caused the collision. The future of high-speed rail safety in Spain now depends on upgrading to the ERTMS system and reviewing the decision-making processes within the control centers.

20m#2 in España

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Ex-PP leaders call for depoliticization of Renfe and Adif after deadly train crash

Former Spanish government officials, including ex-Renfe president Juan Alfaro and ex-Secretary of State Julio Gómez-Pomar, are urging the depoliticization of rail companies Renfe and Adif following a fatal train crash in Urda, Toledo. They advocate for greater autonomy from political interference, suggesting potential transfers to other ministries or SEPI, to ensure decision-making is based on technical expertise rather than political agendas. This is seen as crucial for preventing future accidents and improving safety standards in the high-speed rail network.

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