Hedge Funds Gain Billions Betting Against Online Gaming Companies

Investors who operate in short positions through hedge funds have made at least $2.3 billion (about $1.974 billion) this year by betting against online gaming companies, which are under pressure from the rapid growth of prediction markets in the US and the strong rise in taxes in the UK. According to data from S3 Partners, short sellers against companies like Flutter, DraftKings, and Entain have accumulated estimated gains of $2 billion, $351 million, and $35 million, respectively, since the beginning of 2026. Some of these gains have materialized as funds closed their short positions. The shares of Flutter, the largest gambling company, which is listed in London and New York, have fallen by more than 50% in 2026. DraftKings, the main competitor of FanDuel, the US gambling company owned by Flutter, has also dropped around 30%, as investors worry that prediction markets will reduce the US gambling sports market, valued at $17 billion. Entain, which is listed in London and owns the British gambling brands Ladbrokes and Coral, as well as managing the US gambling brand and casino BetMGM in a joint venture with MGM Resorts, has fallen by 30%. Brandt Montour, an analyst at Barclays, believes that the declines reflect pessimism about the rapid growth of prediction markets.

El auge de los mercados de predicción multiplica las posiciones cortas ante el temor a una fuerte competencia. Los inversores que operan en corto a través de hedge fund han ganado al menos 2.300 millones de dólares (unos 1.974 millones de euros) este año apostando en contra de las empresas de juegos de azar online, que se encuentran bajo presión por el rápido auge de los mercados de predicción en EEUU como por las fuertes subidas de impuestos en el Reino Unido.

Según datos de S3 Partners, los operadores bajistas contra las firmas de apuestas Flutter, DraftKings y Entain han acumulado ganancias estimadas de 2.000 millones de dólares, 351 millones de dólares y 35 millones de dólares, respectivamente, desde principios de 2026. Parte de estas ganancias se han materializado a medida que los fondos han cerrado sus posiciones cortas. Las acciones de Flutter, la mayor empresa de apuestas, que cotiza en Londres y Nueva York, han caído más del 50% en 2026.

DraftKings, el principal competidor de FanDuel, la casa de apuestas estadounidense de Flutter, también ha bajado alrededor del 30%, ya que a los inversores les preocupa que los mercados de predicción reduzcan el mercado de apuestas deportivas estadounidense, valorado en 17.000 millones de dólares. Entain, que cotiza en Londres y es propietaria de las cadenas de apuestas británicas Ladbrokes y Coral, además de gestionar la marca estadounidense de apuestas deportivas y casinos BetMGM en una empresa conjunta con MGM Resorts, ha caído un 30 %.

Brandt Montour, analista de Barclays, afirma que los descensos reflejan el pesimismo por el auge de los mercados de predicción. El mes pasado, los analistas de Citi rebajaron la recomendación sobre las acciones de Flutter de compra a venta, citando dudas sobre su la capacidad para alcanzar sus objetivos de beneficios en EEUU.

Los mercados de predicción, en los que los clientes apuestan a resultados binarios de eventos futuros, están regulados como derivados, lo que les permite eludir las prohibiciones y los impuestos estatales sobre las apuestas deportivas. Su popularidad crece exponencialmente y atraen miles de millones de dólares en apuestas deportivas cada mes, lo que ha generado temores de que reduzcan las ganancias de las empresas de apuestas.

Las marcas de apuestas centradas en el Reino Unido también han tenido dificultades después de que la ministra de Hacienda, Rachel Reeves, aumentara los impuestos sobre los juegos de casino online y las apuestas online. Entain informó en marzo de una provisión por deterioro de 488 millones de libras por los nuevos impuestos, mientras que Flutter, propietaria de cadenas como Paddy Power, Sky Bet y Betfair, advirtió en febrero que los nuevos impuestos frenan el crecimiento.

Entre los hedge que han aumentado sus apuestas en contra de Flutter se encuentra DE Shaw, que en octubre tenía una posición corta del 1,49% de Flutter en Londres. Two Sigma Investments también ha acumulado cortos sobre el 2,17% de Flutter en Londres (ahora la mayor posición corta), frente al 0,61% a finales de 2025. Marshall Wace, Millennium International Management y Capital Fund Management han apostado a la baja contra Entain.

Marshall Wace ha tenido la mayor posición corta en 2026, hasta un 1,7% del capital, pero ha liquidado parcialmente su apuesta. No todas las apuestas a la baja han salido bien.

Según S3 Partners, los fondos que mantienen posiciones este año contra Evoke, propietaria de William Hill y 888, han perdido alrededor de 3,5 millones de dólares, después de que la compañía, una de las más afectadas por los impuestos, se recuperara más del 50% desde sus mínimos de diciembre en medio de informes sobre conversaciones de adquisición con Intralot, la operadora de juegos de azar de Bally. Sobre EEUU, Barclays señala que los mercados de predicción también se enfrentan a un escrutinio cada vez mayor





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Hedge Funds Gain Billions Betting Against Online Gaming CompaniesInvestors who operate in short positions through hedge funds have made at least $2.3 billion (about $1.974 billion) this year by betting against online gaming companies, which are under pressure from the rapid growth of prediction markets in the US and the strong rise in taxes in the UK. According to data from S3 Partners, short sellers against companies like Flutter, DraftKings, and Entain have accumulated estimated gains of $2 billion, $351 million, and $35 million, respectively, since the beginning of 2026. Some of these gains have materialized as funds closed their short positions. The shares of Flutter, the largest gambling company, which is listed in London and New York, have fallen by more than 50% in 2026. DraftKings, the main competitor of FanDuel, the US gambling company owned by Flutter, has also dropped around 30%, as investors worry that prediction markets will reduce the US gambling market, valued at $17 billion. Entain, which is listed in London and owns the British gambling brands Ladbrokes and Coral, as well as managing the US gambling brand and casino BetMGM in a joint venture with MGM Resorts, has fallen by 30%. Brandt Montour, an analyst at Barclays, believes that the declines reflect pessimism about the growth of prediction markets. In the previous month, Citi analysts downgraded the recommendation on Flutter shares from buy to sell, citing doubts about the company's ability to meet its profit targets in the US.

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