Frenchwoman dies of heat exhaustion during fitness and indoor race

A 28-year-old woman from France died of heat exhaustion after participating in a fitness and indoor race in Chassieu, Rhône. She collapsed during an 8-kilometer race and was critically injured by emergency services. She later died in the hospital, according to Le Figaro. The event organizer confirmed the death and attributed it to the heatwave that has been affecting France. The venue had air conditioning, controlled indoor temperatures between 18 and 20 degrees, and several hydration points. The organizer also suggested that athletes might have been exposed to excessive sun or dehydration.

Una mujer de 28 años falleció en Francia tras sufrir una hipertermia inducida por el esfuerzo mientras participaba en una prueba de fitness y carrera en interiores celebrada en Chassieu, en la región del Ródano.

La joven, de nacionalidad francesa, se desplomó durante una carrera de 8 kilómetros y fue evacuada en estado crítico por los servicios de emergencia. Posteriormente murió en el hospital, según informó Le Figaro.

"Creo que los atletas llegaron allí o bien tras haber estado demasiado tiempo al sol o sin haber bebido lo suficiente" El organizador del evento confirmó el fallecimiento este lunes en medio de la fuerte ola de calor que atraviesa Francia. Según explicó a AFP Maxime Villalongue, productor de Hyrox Francia, el recinto disponía de aire acondicionado, temperaturas interiores controladas entre 18 y 20 grados y varios puntos de hidratación.

Villalongue también señaló que la temperatura exterior superaba los 31 grados durante la competición y planteó una posible explicación: "Creo que los atletas llegaron allí o bien tras haber estado demasiado tiempo al sol o sin haber bebido lo suficiente". La tragedia se produce en un contexto de temperaturas extremas en el país. El mismo domingo, otro participante falleció durante una carrera en los Pirineos de París.

Además, una decena de corredores de otra prueba disputada en Maisons-Alfort tuvieron que ser hospitalizados en "situación de extrema urgencia", según informaron los bomberos franceses. Francia atraviesa una ola de calor inusualmente temprana provocada por una masa de aire caliente procedente de Marruecos, atrapada sobre la península ibérica y el sur de Europa por un potente anticiclón





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Fitness And Indoor Race Heat Exhaustion Heatwave France Athlete Death Race Organizer Hydration Points Air Conditioning Controllable Indoor Temperatures

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