FernandoClavijo defends himself against the new Spanish government: favoritism towards Granadilla de Abona

Faced with the decision not to authorize the entry of the MV Hondius into the port of Granadilla, as well as criticism over WhatsApp messages, Clavijo continues to lecture on the 'security of the Canarians'.

NEWS TEXT: President of the Government of the Canary Islands, Fernando Clavijo , was contradicted on Wednesday in his defense of 'the security of the Canarians' to justify his confrontation with the Government of Spain and the behavior he had with the arrival of the MV Hondius, the ship where the hantavirus outbreak was detected, which caused a health crisis involving 10 countries.

In his own petition appearance before the Parliament of the Canary Islands, Clavijo did not admit any error in the management of this crisis on his part or the members of his Cabinet, but to achieve it, he passed through a crucial decision he had taken and that could not be carried out simply because it was not his competence: the announcement that he would not authorize the entry of the ship into the port of Granadilla because, in his opinion, they were not met.

On three occasions during his first speech, Fernando Clavijo referred to the Hondius as 'a luxury cruise' probably to discredit those who had constantly accused him of disdain for the humanitarian aspect of the international operation that he tried to boycott at every step. He forgot to inform Clavijo that, in addition to the 114 passengers of them, 14 of them Spanish, there were also 61 crew members, primarily Filipino, among whom there was also a Spanish member.

As it should not in a confrontation statement with the State, Clavijo launched all the catalogue of insults, grievances and dismissals of this extreme periphery. Main points: - Fernando Clavijo - Official speeches - Canary Islands statement - Ministerial level - AHI - ASG - Partido Popular - Luz Reverón - Vox - Nicasio Galván - Witnessed the consequences - Declaration of love for certain errors - Sensitivity to electoral dynamics





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Decision Granadilla De Abona Defend Of Fortaleza Whatsapp Messages Criticism Security Of The Canarians Correspondence Ornachea Supporter Fernando Clavijo

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