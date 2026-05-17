Electoral battle in Andalusia: SP leaders seek to form a governing coalition

The upcoming Sunday's elections in Andalusia will determine the 109-seat assembly. However, no party is likely to win the majority and form a governing coalition on its own. The resolve for form a governing coalition is uncertain with multiple parties and their election platforms showing significant differences. Manuel Gavira of Vox, Antonio Maíllo of Por Andalucía, and José Ignacio García of Adelante Andalucía, trying to secure places in the governing coalition in the next legislature. The most likely scenario is that it will not be formed by any one party outright but by a coalition of parties.

La jornada electoral del domingo para la elección de los 109 diputados en la Asamblea de Andalucía promete ser incierta, con el partido popular (PP) liderando en los últimos sondeos con un 'pie' en 55 escaños e incierto en el de 54.

Las fuerzas de izquierda como 'Por Andalucía' y 'Adelante Andalucía' pueden tener un papel relevante en el reparto final, mientras que Vox trata de conservar su capacidad decisiva en futuros pactos.

"Para gobernar en solitario, un partido necesita alcanzar al menos la mitad más uno de los 109 diputados totales. Un resultado entre 54 y 55 escaños sería suficiente para gobernar en solitario, por lo que el candidato PP podría gobernar en solitario, por lo que la batalla final por ese último escaño clave se disputaría en provincias como Elecciones Andalucía.





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Electoral Battle In Andalusia Assembly Of Andalusia Election Pvm Final En Las Elecciones Andalucía 2026 Cinduela De Una Formaciónmajority Upyd Con Воскресенье Elections Se Espera Una Incierta Coyuntura Electoral En Dirigentes De Los Principales Partidos Buscand

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