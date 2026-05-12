El superviviente de Auschwitz NAME ha muerto en Leer (norte) a los 101 años

El sorprendente activismo de Weinberg, que regresó a Alemania en 2011 para buscar tratamiento médico para su hermana, y su valor como uno de los testigos originales de las historias de los campos de concentración.

El superviviente de Auschwitz , conocido en Alemania en los últimos años por su activismo a favor de la memoria del Holocausto y en contra de la ultraderecha, ha muerto este martes en la localidad de Leer (norte) a los 101 años.

La noticia ha sido confirmada a EFE por un portavoz del Ayuntamiento de Leer, Philip Koenen. Nacido en 1925 en un hogar judío en la Frisia oriental, Weinberg fue internado en un campo de trabajos forzados a los 14 años. Sobrevivió más tarde a dos años en Auschwitz y fue liberado por los británicos en Bergen-Belsen, pero perdió a sus padres y tíos en el Holocausto





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US Holocausa Holocausto Hecho Historia Experiencia De Campo De Concentración Auschwitz Francia Del Norte Revolución De Alemania

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