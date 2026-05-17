China's Industrial Policy of AI Micro-enterprises

China is fostering a policy of industrial creation of one-person micro-enterprises in artificial intelligence (AI) to transform thousands of technological professionals into productive micro-units capable of revolutionizing their real economy. The policy aims to create a vast network of small founders, applications, and use cases, using free space, computing power, loans, incubators, and institutional demand as fuel.

China is fostering a policy of industrial creation of one-person micro-enterprises in artificial intelligence (AI). It aims to transform thousands of technological professionals into productive micro-units capable of revolutionizing their real economy.

China is like a giant Silicon Valley... says Lin Zhang, Associate Professor at the University of New Hampshire, in a recent study on the Chinese digital economy that concludes that 'when a new technology emerges, this is a real and surprising phenomenon: China, where the central government sets the direction, local governments compete to implement it, state-owned and private enterprises receive incentives, banks channel financing, incubators offer infrastructure, and entrepreneurs are pushed to produce practical applications. The creation of micro-startups in AI is being turned into an industrial policy for the masses.

Applied to one-person enterprises with AI, the strategy goes beyond just helping technological professionals. It is a policy to convert thousands of individuals into productive AI micro-units capable of creating software, automating processes, selling services, integrating agents into manufacturing companies, and accelerating the adoption of AI in the real economy. It is changing the rules of entrepreneurship.

According to a recent McKinsey study, AI no longer acts only as a supporting tool, but as the new operating system for building businesses: it allows generating ideas, validating them, creating viable minimum products, selling and operating with much more speed and less resources. This opens the door to companies created by teams of less than a dozen people, even by a single founder.

As experimentation costs less, more ideas can be tried, bad ones can be quickly discarded, and the best ones can be bet on. But not just inspiration: data, computing power, incubators, and financing are needed. The advantage is no longer just in hiring more people, but in converting expert knowledge into automated processes. In Silicon Valley, the dominant thesis is that AI allows small teams to build high-value products, and private capital funds the winners.

In China, the approach is different: the State aims to create a vast network of small founders, applications, and use cases, using free space, computing power, loans, incubators, and institutional demand as fuel. Transforming thousands of technological workers into a distributed network of AI experimentation. Some Chinese local governments are offering free space, computing discounts, loans, and reconversion of data centers to attract.

This fits with the official Chinese AI Plus strategy: the Government's March 2026 work report explicitly mentions accelerating intelligent terminals and AI agents, and promoting large-scale commercial applications in key sectors. It estimates that AI captured around 50% of all global funding in 2025, with $202.3 billion invested in the sector, and that 79% of that funding went to US companies.

It comes to a similar conclusion: $225.8 billion in global private capital investment in AI in 2025, but with less concentration and more in megarounds; OpenAI, Anthropic, and xAI concentrated a large part of the capital. China, on the other hand, seems to try to compensate for the lower availability of global private capital and advanced chips with public mobilization, local density, and forced industrial adoption. The clearest parallel is the Chinese electric vehicle.

China has shown that it can use subsidies, regulation, public procurement, infrastructure, and local competition to accelerate strategic sectors. The US-based Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) notes that Chinese electric vehicles benefited from extensive policy support, although it also recognizes that product quality and company performance have improved. The risk is that the same formula will produce both global champions and artificial competition, capital misallocation, and overcapacity.

Endeavor, but with a fundamental difference: Endeavor believes that innovation is no longer limited to Silicon Valley and that non-traditional ecosystems can produce high-impact companies; however, it also recognizes that in 2025 AI funding returned to concentrate heavily in the United States and the area around San Francisco. Internally, city by city, but with state planning





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