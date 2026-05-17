Canadian passenger tests positive for hantavirus after returning home from cruise

One of the four Canadians who returned from a cruise with a hantavirus outbreak has tested positive, with confirmation awaited during the weekend, reported Canadian authorities. The person, a couple around 70 years old, started exhibiting mild symptoms such as fever and headache two days ago and are in hospital in Victoria. Another passenger with minor symptoms has tested negative.

CNN — Uno de los cuatro canadienses que regresaron a casa desde un crucero donde hubo un brote de hantavirus obtuvo un resultado ‘presuntivo positivo’ para el virus, informaron autoridades canadienses este sábado.

Los resultados del Laboratorio Nacional de Microbiología en Winnipeg para confirmar el caso se esperan durante el fin de semana, dijo la doctora Bonnie Henry, funcionaria de salud pública de la provincia de Columbia Británica.

‘Claramente esto no es lo que esperábamos, pero es para lo que nos preparamos’, dijo Henry





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Canadian Passenger Hantavirus Cruise Back Home Infection Symptoms Confirmed Deaths Reportedly Infections Columbia Británica Cruiser Brunani Winnipeg Henry

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