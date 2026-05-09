Bullfights in Las Ventas de Madrid resume to re-open for Feria de San Isidro

Bullfights in Las Ventas de Madrid are scheduled to begin on Saturday, 9th May, under the auspices of the Feria de San Isidro, a key event in Madrid for the city during the month of May. The opening card presents three names that promise an epic performance and stake their claim for prime position. The following day, Alejandro Talavante, Juan Ortega &amp; Tristán Barroso were presented. The festival commences on Sunday, 10th May with a bullfight featuring the bulls from Conde de Mayalde. In addition, various forthcoming bullfights set for Madrid. Prices of tickets vary, ranging from 30 Euros to 400 Euros, depending on the level of seating to ensure that these events are not missed. Televised coverage of the actual event can be accessed on TLMad, an internet platform provided by Telemadrid that offers live coverage of the bullfights.

La Plaza de Toros de Las Ventas de Madrid vuelve a abrir sus puertas este sábado 9 de mayo como motivo de fiesta en la capital española durante todo el mes de mayo.

El cartel del día presenta tres nombres que prometen un espectáculo épico y poner en pie al ruedo, entre ellos Miguel Ángel Perera, Daniel Luque y Tomás Rufo. Más de 23.000 personas presenciarán hoy su hacer y durante estos meses de mayo y junio se calcula que medio millón de personas se sumarán a esta feria taurina que es una de las más importantes de nuestro país.

Diversas jornadas, como la de hoy, ya han colgado el cartel de «no hay billetes» para las categorías principales





abc_cultura / 🏆 62. in ES We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bullfights Las Ventas De Madrid Feria De San Isidro

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Stellantis fabricará un nuevo eléctrico en Zaragoza y planea traspasar a Leapmotor su planta de MadridEn Figueruelas fabricará un modelo para Opel, mientras el acuerdo de la instalación de Villaverde daría continuidad a la producción, que actualmente se centra en la enseña Citroën

Read more »

Aurélien Tchouaméni Speech After Dispute with Fede ValverdeAurélien Tchouaméni, a Real Madrid player, released a statement after a serious incident with Fede Valverde, an Uruguayan player. The incident resulted in a severe injury to Fede in the training ground, a cut on his forehead and a traumatic brain injury. This fight, considered the worst ever in Valdebebas, has led to disciplinary proceedings against both players and a hefty fine of 500,000 Euros for each from the Real Madrid. Tchouaméni apologized to the football community, the Madrid fans, and his teammates, stating that the incident tarnished the reputation of Real Madrid, the World's most followed club.

Read more »

Edwyn Collins despedía oficialmente a los espectadores en MadridEl músico, compositor y cantante escocés, Edwyn Collins, despidió oficialmente a los espectadores en Madrid durante su concierto en la sala But en la última fecha después de superar dos ictus.

Read more »

El Real Madrid mira a Mourinho como solución a sus problemasAbraham Porrúa Romero nació en Ourense en 1990 y es Licenciado en Periodismo por la Universidad Complutense de Madrid. Comenzó su carrera en Radio Vigo Cadena SER, Atlántico Diario y en el departamento de comunicación de la Liga Nacional de Fútbol Sala, hasta que en 2013 le llegó la oportunidad de entrar en el Diario AS.

Read more »