American Airlines Congratulates Passengers After Emergency Landing in Kansas City

CNN reports on an emergency landing of an American Airlines flight with a congressman on board. The flight was forced to land due to smoke in the cabin and passengers were evacuated safely.

CNN — Un avión regional de American Airlines con un congresista a bordo realizó un aterrizaje de emergencia y fue evacuado en la pista este viernes después de que se informara de humo en la cabina momentos antes de aterrizar.

El vuelo 5318 de American Eagle, operado por PSA Airlines, volaba a Kansas City desde el Aeropuerto Nacional Ronald Reagan de Washington cuando se informó del humo, informó la Administración Federal de Aviación (FAA, por sus siglas en inglés). Otras aeronaves sobrevolaron el aeropuerto mientras el avión regional CRJ-900 aterrizaba y los 76 pasajeros evacuaban hacia la calle de rodaje.

El congresista Tracey Mann, quien representa gran parte del oeste de Kansas, iba en el vuelo y publicó fotos y video de pasajeros saliendo y subiendo al ala. La FAA investigará el incidente, de acuerdo con un comunicado de la agencia.

"La seguridad de nuestros clientes y de los miembros de nuestro equipo es nuestra máxima prioridad, y lamentamos su experiencia", dijo American





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American Airlines Emergency Landing Congressman Kansas City CRJ-900 FAA American Eagle PSA Airlines Tracey Mann Congressional Representative Emergency Landing Smoke In The Cabin Evacuation Safety Priority Congressional Representative Emergency Landing Smoke In The Cabin Evacuation Safety Priority

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